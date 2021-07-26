Barnsley are not looking to sign Fortuna Sittard starlet Zian Flemming right now.

Barnsley have been linked with the attacking midfielder over recent times but he is not believed to be a target at this moment in time.

The Barnsley Chronicle reported on Friday that Markus Schopp is looking to bring in some new faces before the start of the new season but Flemming isn’t on his radar.

Flemming, who is 22-years-old, has also been attracting interest from Nottingham Forest in this transfer window.

He is a wanted man after scoring 15 goals in all competitions last season for Fortuna Sittard but a move to the Championship may not be on the cards anymore.

Flemming started his career at Ajax and rose up through the academy of the Dutch giants.

He was a regular for their B team Jong Ajax before leaving the Amsterdam club on a permanent basis to join PEC Zwolle in 2018.

The Dutchman spent two years on the books of Zwolle, one of which he spent out on loan at NEC Nijmegen.

Flemming then moved on to to Fortuna Sittard last year and has since become a key player for the Eredivisie side.

Barnsley will be bringing in new signings over the next couple of weeks as Schopp looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

Flemming is likely to be attracting interest from clubs in Europe as well and Fortuna Sittard will be facing a battle to keep him.

Links to clubs in England could emerge the longer the transfer window drags on.