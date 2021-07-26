Liverpool ‘may’ let Blackburn Rovers-linked Leighton Clarkson go out on loan next season.

A fresh report from Goal suggests Liverpool could allow the youngster to head out the exit door.

Clarkson, who is 19-years-old, is being tipped for a bright future in the game but the Reds have a big decision to make on his immediate situation.

Blackburn are believed to be admirers, as per Lancashire Live, and will be eagerly awaiting to see if he becomes available.

Tony Mowbray’s side need more bodies through the door before the start of the new season.

They have had a quiet transfer window and bringing someone like Clarkson in would be a boost.

The teenager is actually from Blackburn and may well move to his hometown club.

Clarkson has been a key player for Liverpool at youth levels over the past few years and was handed his first-team debut by Jurgen Klopp in a League Cup clash against Aston Villa in 2019.

He then made two senior appearances last year, one against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup and the other against Danish side FC Midtjylland in the Champions League.

The youngster was rewarded with a new long-term contact last summer.

Thoughts?

Blackburn looked after Harvey Elliott well last season and Liverpool will no doubt consider them if they loan out Clarkson.

Rovers need signings to give their fans something to shout about.