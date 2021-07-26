Middlesbrough are in the market for a goalkeeper this summer and have been recommended by Football League World to make a move to sign Kieren Westwood, who was recently released from Sheffield Wednesday.

Middlesbrough had Marcus Bettinelli and Jordan Archer as their two choices between the sticks last season. But with Bettinelli returning to parent club Fulham and Archer being released, it has left them short in that department.

Youngsters Brad James, Sol Brynn and Zach Hemming were considered to fill the void, but manager Neil Warnock is set to look towards the transfer market instead.

He has already signed Queens Park Rangers ‘keeper Joe Lumley on a free transfer and he is now looking for a back-up.

One player that has been linked to Middlesbrough in the past is Sheffield Wednesday’s Kieren Westwood. The Teessiders placed a £4.5 million bid back in 2017, although no move materialised at the time.

But the report from Football League World suggests Middlesbrough should reignite their interest. With the 36-year-old now having left Hillsborough after seven years, he is available for free.

It is likely that Lumley will be Middlesbrough’s first choice next season. But Westwood would provide a more than competent back-up.

The Republic of Ireland international boasts a wealth of experience at Championship level. Throughout his career he has played 10 seasons in England’s second tier.

Prior to joining the Owls in 2014, Westwood played for the likes of Manchester City, Oldham Athletic, Carlisle United, Coventry City and Sunderland. He has also played 21 times for his country and was part of the squad for both Euro 2021 and Euro 2016.