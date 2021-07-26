Ipswich Town looked patchy at times last season. It was that inconsistency that cost them a play-off chance.

Ipswich Town fans saw their side falter when they needed not to – ending the season in 9th place. They were just five points away from the play-off picture.

This has meant that this summer has been one of rebuilding and restructuring for the Tractor Boys. In that respect, Paul Cook and Town have been busy.

Nine players have arrived at Portman Road, including West Brom midfielder Rekeem Harper and QPR forward Macauley Bonne.

The East Anglian outfit are unlikely to stop there. There has been interest in Portsmouth winger Michael Jacobs. That was late June and it is something that Jacobs has commented on as per the East Anglia Daily Times.

Reporter Andy Warren reveals that there has been no further contact from Ipswich Town, something that he expands upon. Jacobs is quoted as saying: “I think it’s one of those things that if it was going to materialise, then it would probably have been done by now.”

The Portsmouth winger, who made an injury comeback in a friendly against Luton, added:

“I’ve not heard from Ipswich recently, not since I’ve come back for pre-season. It was put a bit on the back burner and nothing really was spoken for a while, they also have different targets. I don’t really know (what’s going on) to be honest, it’s a difficult one.”

Last season was one that was disrupted by injury for Jacobs with three spells out of the side due to a recurring knee injury. In the time that he was available, Jacobs managed 20 appearances, scoring two goals and adding three assists.

Jacobs played under Ipswich Town boss Cook when the pair were together at Wigan. Cook will remember his 2015/16 (12 goals/nine assists) and 2017/18 seasons (10 goals/10 assists) very well.

However, it looks like there is a resignation that the pair will not be reunited at Portman Road this coming season.

Thoughts?

There is often a lot of mist and mystery around transfer stories at this point as a new season approaches. However, Michael Jacobs couldn’t be straighter to the point here.

It’s a case of it coming straight from the horse’s mouth. Jacobs admitting that no contact has been made recently and that any likelihood of a deal is difficult.

For Jacobs, it will be a case of focussing on getting back to match fitness and over his recent injury concerns. For Ipswich, it looks like they might be turning elsewhere for player additions.