Swindon Town would ‘love’ to have Akin Odimayo back for next season.

Swindon Town’s new boss Ben Garner has held discussions with the out-of-contract defender, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

Odimayo, who is 21-years-old, saw his deal with the Robins expire at the end of last month and has recently been training with Portsmouth.

He has been linked with Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and Stoke City over recent times, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

Read: Recently released Sheffield Wednesday man wanted by Championship side

However, Swindon would like him back if they could. Garner has said: “I’ve had a conversation with Akin where I’ve explained where I see him in a football sense.

“He had a good chat about things he wanted to talk about, and it’s now a case of whether he wants to stay or not. We’d love to have him back, but it’s a decision that he has to make.

“I absolutely see him as a first-team player for us. He did well in League One last season. I think he’s got really good potential – we think he’s very coachable. Scott Marshall worked with him at Reading and knows him well.”



Odimayo was a shining light for Swindon last season despite their relegation to League Two.

He joined the Wiltshire club on a free transfer last summer after being released by Reading and went on to play 34 times for their first-team.

Read: Derby County could miss out on signing to Ipswich Town



Thoughts?

Getting Odimayo back would be a great bit of business by Swindon but he is likely to be holding out for a move higher up the football pyramid.

The likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Derby and Stoke have been linked this summer and it will be interesting to see who comes in for him.