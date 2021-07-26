Championship-linked Andre Gray has admitted his future is up to Watford to decide.

The striker has been tipped for a return to the second tier this summer.

Gray, who is 30-years-old, is currently away with Jamaica and insists his immediate focus is on his international duty.

Middlesbrough are said to be keen on him, as per The Athletic, whilst Blackburn Rovers have also been linked, as per The Sun on Sunday (18.07.21, pg. 61).

Gray has told the Daily Mail: “My future is down to Watford. If they want me to stay, I am going to fight for my place in the Premier League.

“I believe I am good enough. But I am not thinking about club football. I am focussed on Jamaica and trying to win.”

Gray only has a year left on his contract at Vicarage Road.

He has spent the past four years on the books of the Hornets and has scored 21 goals in 126 games in all competitions for the Hertfordshire side.

Gray is a proven goal scorer at Championship level and managed 20 in 52 matches for Brentford before firing 33 in 78 appearances during his two years at Burnley.



His chances of getting game time with Watford in the top flight are slim next term and he is likely to move on once his international duty is over.

Gray would be a great addition for either Boro or Blackburn and could do with finding a new permanent home as a fresh start.