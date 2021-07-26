Nottingham Forest are expected to reward Brennan Johnson with a new contract, as per a report by The Athletic.

Nottingham Forest are hoping to tie the youngster down to a new contract to fend off interest from elsewhere.

Johnson, who is 20-years-old, is a man in-demand this summer.

He has been linked with the likes of Brentford, Leeds United, Leicester City and Barnsley in this transfer window.

Read: Nottingham Forest transfer target plays for Under-23s of current club

However, Forest are keen to strike a deal with him to bat away the clubs that are circling.

Johnson spent last season on loan at Lincoln City and played a key role in the Imps getting to the League One Play-Off final.

He rocked up at Sincil Bank last summer and went on to make 48 appearances in all competitions for Michael Appleton’s side, chipping in with 13 goals and 14 assists.

Johnson has risen up through the academy at Forest and has played eight times for their first-team.

He is in line for plenty of game time next term if they manage to retain his services.

Read: Barnsley-linked free agent still wanted by Hull City

Thoughts?

Tying Johnson down to a new deal would be a great bit of business by Chris Hughton’s side.

He has a massive future ahead of him at the City Ground and will play a big part next season.