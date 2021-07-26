Hull City ‘continue’ to pursue a deal for Sheffield United midfielder Regan Slater, as per a report by Hull Live.

Hull City won’t give up in their pursuit to lure the youngster back to East Yorkshire.

Slater, who is 21-years-old, spent last season on loan with the Tigers and helped them win the League One title.

Hull Live have also reported in this transfer window that Preston North End and Charlton Athletic have been interested in him.

It is yet to be known whether Slater is part of Sheffield United’s long-term plans.

He has a year left on his contract at Bramall Lane and was due to sit down and discuss his situation with Slavisa Jokanovic at some point this month.

That is likely to have already happened now and he continues to train with their first-team.

Hull have a transfer embargo which means they wouldn’t be able to pay a transfer fee but would be able to get him on loan again.

Grant McCann wants three signings before they take on Preston on the opening day of the Championship season in a couple of weeks time.

He needs a centre-back and will also be eager to bring in a midfielder following George Honeyman’s injury set-back.



Thoughts?

Slater would be ideal for Hull and you can see why they aren’t giving up hope of getting him.

As for Charlton, they are in need of more signings but Slater probably wouldn’t drop back into League One now.

I can’t see Sheffield United letting him go and think he will get plenty of game time with them next season.