AFC Wimbledon are poised to complete the loan signing of Henry Lawrence from Chelsea, according to Goal journalist Nizaar Kinsella on Twitter (see tweet below).

Chelsea youngster Henry Lawrence is set to complete a loan move to AFC Wimbledon tomorrow. It will initially be a six month loan but likely be extended in January. He had offers from Wigan and other teams in the Championship but he will get good playing time at the Dons. #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) July 25, 2021

AFC Wimbledon are set to see off competition from elsewhere to land a deal for the youngster today.

Lawrence, who is 19-years-old, also had an offer from fellow League One side Wigan Athletic as well as having interest from the Championship.

However, he is now on his way to Mark Robinson’s side on an initial six-month arrangement that will be reviewed in the January transfer window.

Lawrence has risen up through the academy at Chelsea and was handed his first scholarship deal in 2018.

The England youth international has been a key player for the Blues at various youth levels so far in his career and was rewarded with a contract last November until the summer of 2023.

He is highly-rated by the European champions but a loan move to the Football League will allow him to get some regular first-team football under his belt.

Thoughts?

Lawrence will be a very good coup for Wimbledon and it will be interesting to see how he gets on with them in the upcoming season.

Many Dons fans will have feared the worst when Wigan started to be linked with him. The Latics had Reece James on loan from Chelsea a few years ago and that could have played to their advantage.

However, Lawrence will be staying down south with Wimbledon.