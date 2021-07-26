Sunderland have ‘held talks’ with Nottingham Forest’s Jordan Gabriel over a potential summer move, reports The Northern Echo.

Gabriel, 22, spent last season on loan with Blackpool in League One.

The left-back featured 29 times in the league as he helped his side earn promotion via the League One play-offs, having since been linked with a return to the Seasiders.

Sunderland have also been linked with the Nottingham Forest youngster and a report from The Northern Echo now claims that the Black Cats have ‘held talks’ with Gabriel.

Forest received an opening offer from Blackpool for Gabriel last week. Alan Nixon reported that Neil Critchley’s side had put an ‘offer in’ for the youngster but nothing has been reported since.

Blackpool. Offer now in for Jordan Gabriel at Nottingham Forest. Good loan spell. Signing for the future. Forest may need a right back in first before he goes … others keen too. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 21, 2021

Whilst Sunderland have supposedly held initial talks with Forest over a potential move for Gabriel, it remains to be seen how concrete their interest is.

Lee Johnson has a new and impressive full-back in Callum Doyle who can also provide cover in the centre, with Denver Hume’s Sunderland future still very much in the balance.

And that’s not to forget Blackpool – they’re obviously keen on a return for Gabriel having put an actual offer on the table and given their Championship status, and the fact that Gabriel spent last season there, they have a strong chance of pulling off this signing.

Johnson has plenty of work left to do in the final weeks of the transfer window, with his side kick-starting their upcoming League One season at home to Wigan Athletic next month.