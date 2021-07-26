Spurs are planning to offer youngster Kion Etete as part of a player-plus-cash deal for Northampton Town’s Caleb Chukwuemeka, reports Football Insider.

Chukwuemeka, 19, is a target of Spurs’. The Northampton Town youngster also have interest from elsewhere in the Premier League and form Rangers but Spurs currently seem the most keen on the youngster.

Football Insider previously revealed that the London club had ‘opened talks’ with Northampton Town over a possible deal for Chukwuemeka but have now revealed that Etete, 19, could be used as part of the deal to bring Chukwuemeka to White Hart Lane.

Etete joined Spurs from Notts County during the 2018/19 season and has since proved a prolific name for the club’s development side, scoring nine goals in 21 league outings for the club last season.

Chukwuemeka meanwhile made 22 League One appearances for the Cobblers last season, scoring once and grabbing one assist as his side were relegated into League Two.

Given that and the financial hardships of the past year-and-a-half or so, Northampton look inclined to cash in on Chukwuemeka this summer and they could be getting an exciting talent in Etete in return, as well as some cash.

Thoughts?

Spurs are obviously keen on Chukwuemeka and they look to be readying a good offer, one which it’s hard to see Northampton turning down.

It’d be a really exciting move for the Cobblers youngster and for Etete too – he’ll be raring to get some solid first-team experience and whilst a permanent move to Northampton is a gamble, it could really pay dividends for the player later down the line.