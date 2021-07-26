Sheffield United have rejected two bids from Arsenal for Aaron Ramsdale but could ramp up that bid ‘within the next seven days’, reports The Star.

Ramsdale, 23, is wanted by Arsenal this summer. The Gunners are in the market for a new, long-term no.1 and fancy the England and Sheffield United man, though they’ve already been knocked back twice in the pursuit of Ramsdale.

The Star has revealed that Sheffield United have so far rejected two bids from Arsenal, which were submitted via intermediaries. They fell well below the Blades’ £40million valuation of the player but Mikel Arteta’s side could step up their interest very soon.

With the start of the Premier League and Championship seasons just around the corner, The Star writes that ‘senior figures in the game suspect’ Arsenal’s interest in Ramsdale will seriously step up ‘within the next seven days’, with United holding out for a fee close to £40million.

He featured in all 38 of Sheffield United’s Premier League outings last season. Despite his side finishing rock-bottom of the final table, Ramsdale proved a hit with the fans and impressed the general viewer – he’s a well-rounded and brave goalkeeper and it’s easy to see why Arsenal are so interested.

But £40million is a hefty fee. United will be rubbing their hands at the prospect of doubling their money on Ramsdale within the space of a year but the ball is now firmly in Arsenal’s park, and those at Bramall Lane will be waiting eagerly for the Gunners’ next move.