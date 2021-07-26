Sunderland will ‘make a final attempt’ to sign Exeter City’s Josh Key this week, claims a report from The Northern Echo.

Key, 21, is a prime target of Sunderland’s.

The Englishman featured 43 times in League Two for Exeter last time round, scoring once and assisting five.

This summer, Sunderland have tabled a couple of deals for the winger having seen an improved £1million bid turned down recently.

But a report from The Northern Echo states that the Black Cats will return with a final attempt to bring Key to the Stadium of Light ‘in the next couple of days’ as Exeter officials ‘accept they’re unlikely to be able to hold on’ to the youngster this summer.

Lee Johnson’s side have made slow progress in the transfer market this summer. They’ve so far brought in the likes of Jacob Carney, Callum Doyle, Corry Evans and Alex Pritchard but a marquee signing of Key would be a really impressive one – the youngster fits the Black Cats’ newfound transfer philosophy and fans would love to see new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus actually spend some capital.

He’s a dynamic winger who can also drop back into full-back and provide defensive cover, and that kind of versatility can go a long way in League One.

All that remains now if whether Sunderland table enough of an offer to tempt Exeter into selling this summer.