QPR are ‘set to finalise’ the signing of former Sheffield Wednesday man Moses Odubajo, reports talkSPORT.

Odubajo, 27, left Sheffield Wednesday following the end of his contract at Hillsborough this summer.

The defender previously played under QPR boss Mark Warburton at Brentford and has been training with the club throughout this month, featuring and scoring as a trialist in QPR’s recent 4-2 friendly win over Manchester United.

Now, talkSPORT reports that the R’s are ‘set to finalise’ a deal for the Englishman this summer.

Odubajo spent two seasons at Hillsborough. He racked up 40 Championship appearances in his two seasons there having struggled with injury, managing just 18 league outings last time round.

But he always proved a favoured name among Owls fans and many would’ve liked to see him stay on their upcoming League One campaign, though it always seemed unlikely.

Should he seal his QPR move, he’ll bring with him to west London a certain degree of versatility which will prove useful for Warburton in the next season – Odubajo can play as a right-back or as a more central defender and his pace will set him apart from a lot of Warburton’s current defensive options.

Available on a free transfer too, this looks set to be another really shrewd signing from QPR this summer with all of Andre Dozzell, Charlie Austin, Sam Field, Jordy de Wijs, Jimmy Dunne, Sam McCallum, Jordan Archer and Stefan Johansen having joined.