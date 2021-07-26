QPR plan to hand John Eustace a new contract after turning down the opportunity to take over at Swansea City, reports talkSPORT.

QPR assistant manager Eustace was Swansea City’s first-choice to take over after Steve Cooper left by mutual consent last week.

He looked set to take charge of the Welsh club before rejecting the offer at the last minute, opting to remain as Mark Warburton’s no.2 at QPR instead.

Now, talkSPORT have revealed that QPR are set to hand Eustace a new contract and have also reported that the club are confident that Warburton will agree to a new contract, after reports earlier in the summer claimed that he too was set for a new deal.

For the R’s, having both Eustace and Warburton down on new deals is obviously a huge plus – the transformation that the pair have overseen on the pitch since Warburton’s 2019 arrival is hugely commendable and their side have put together a strong summer transfer window ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.

The least QPR can do to repay the loyalty shown by Eustace is hand him a new and improved deal. For the Swans though, they seemingly had their heart set on Eustace and look to have a wide-open managerial search following his rejection.

Coming so close to the start of the new season too, Cooper leaves his former Swans side in a perilous position and a replacement will be their main priority going into the rest of the month.

Jody Morris is the latest name being linked.