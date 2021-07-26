Swansea City could turn to Jody Morris as their next manager, after missing out on QPR assistant John Eustace, reports Planet Swans.

Eustace was reported to have rejected the opportunity to take over at Swansea City last week.

Mark Warburton’s assistant manager at QPR looks set to stay in place ahead of what looks to be a promising season for the R’s, subjecting Swansea back into their search for Steve Cooper’s successor.

Now though, Planet Swans has revealed that Morris – Frank Lampard’s no.2 at both Derby County and Chelsea – is a candidate to come into the Welsh club.

Morris, 42, represented all of Chelsea, Leeds United, Rotherham United, Millwall, St Johnstone and Bristol City as a player. He’d go on to manage Chelsea’s youth academy between 2014 and 2018 before linking up with Lampard at Pride Park.

Lampard took Morris to Chelsea with him ahead of the 2019/20 campaign but would leave when Lampard departed the club midway through last season.

Thoughts?

Morris is another name, like Eustace, who’s little-to-no experience as an actual manager in the game but is hailed as a coach.

He’s young in the dugout too and Swansea look likely to turn to a younger manager this summer as to continue to work put in place by Cooper.

Whether or not there’s any substance to the links remains to be seen but Morris is an obvious candidate for the job – he and Lampard liked to play fast and attacking football at both Derby and Chelsea but whether Morris can handle a club like Swansea on his own, with the expectations they have, is another question.