Celtic are ‘keeping tabs’ on Derby County left-back Lee Buchanan, reports Daily Record.

Buchanan, 20, is on an extensive list of targets’ for Celtic boss Agne Postecoglou this summer, who’s already been linked with Rams right-back Nathan Byrne.

Nottingham Forest have recently been linked with a surprise move for Buchanan though. The Sun on Sunday (25.07.21, pg. 62) reported that Forest have tabled a £2million bid for the youngster but Derbyshire Live previously claimed reported that Derby have ‘no intentions’ of selling Buchanan this summer.

Whether that means Derby have ‘no intentions’ of selling solely to Nottingham Forest or another Championship outfit remains to be seen. Celtic though would likely have much more of a foothold in this potential deal and could have a valuation in mind after seeing Forest make that £2million offer.

Buchanan, who was linked with Arsenal earlier in the year, made his mark on Wayne Rooney’s first-team last season.

He’d go on to feature 35 times in the Championship and provide three assists as he proved to be one of the Rams’ more consistent performers. Given the club’s perilous financial position though, selling Buchanan might make sense but coming so close to the start of the new season, and with Derby really struggling for players as it is, Buchanan’s future takes on even more importance.

Thoughts?

Derby are in a crisis right now. Rooney barely has a squad to field when his side open the new campaign v Huddersfield Town next month and the potential loss of Buchanan would be a huge one.

But Derby could look for a quick-sale as they struggle to meet wage demands, and Celtic would obviously be an attractive move for the youngster.