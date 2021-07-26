Fulham completed the signing of Paulo Gazzaniga on Sunday and for a certain Marek Rodak, that move might leave him wondering where his future lies.

Marco Silva has brought in former Spurs stopper Gazzaniga ahead of his inaugural 2021/22 season in charge of the west London club.

The Argentinian international becomes Silva’s first signing alongside the £12million Harry Wilson and they’re definitely two signings of quality. Though Gazzaniga’s arrival will undoubtedly ensure that Rodak plays second fiddle once again next season.

Rodak broke into the Fulham starting line-up shortly into the start of their 2019/20 season. The Slovakian international, 24, would go on to feature 36 times in the Championship that season and proved a huge fan favourite but last time round in the Premier League, he featured just twice.

A product of the Fulham youth academy, Rodak was very patient in getting his initial chance under Scott Parker having spent plenty of time out on loan with the likes of Rotherham United for two successive seasons prior to the 2019/20 campaign.

Now though he looks set to warm a spot on the bench next season and at 24-years-old, Rodak must surely be wondering where Gazzaniga’s arrival leaves him.

Silva has two quality goalkeepers in his ranks now but expect the much more experienced Gazzaniga to be his no.1 from the get-go. Rodak is far too good a goalkeeper to fester on Fulham’s bench next season and so Silva could (or at least he definitely should) look to seal a loan move for him in the coming weeks.

There’s plenty of teams in the Championship who could do with a goalkeeper of his quality going into the new season, or even in League One should there be no Championship offers. But the likelihood of Silva and Fulham loaning out Rodak when they’re gearing up for a promotion charge, with Fabricio as the third-choice goalkeeper remains to be seen.

Either way, Rodak has through no fault of his own found himself in limbo at Craven Cottage.