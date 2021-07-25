Fulham are ‘set to sign’ Swansea City captain Matt Grimes, according to a report by The Daily Mail.

Fulham have already secured the marquee signing of Liverpool winger Harry Wilson this week and are looking to further bolster their options ahead of their opening game of the season against Middlesbrough in two weeks time.

Following their relegation down from the Premier League last season they will want to give themselves the best chance of achieving promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

One player they will believe will help them do that is Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes. The Swans captain is nearing an exit from the Liberty Stadium and looks to be ‘set to sign’ for Fulham.

The 25-year-old’s impending sale is thought to be a contributing factor to Steve Cooper leaving the club. He has been one of Swansea’s most consistent performers since becoming a permanent fixture in the side in 2018.

He is set to undergo a medical at Craven Cottage as early as next week, with the permanent move set to be finalised and confirmed soon after.

If he was to join up with Marco Silva’s side he would become the club’s third signing after Wilson and Tottenham goalkeeper Pablo Gazzaniga.

He would be in direct competition with the likes of club captain Tom Cairney, Harrison Reed, Josh Onomah, and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa. Whilst there is also the return of Jean Michael Seri to contend with following his loan spell at Bordeaux in France.