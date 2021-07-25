Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom has been linked with a move abroad in recent weeks, with Turkish SuperLig side Besiktas keen on the player.

Middlesbrough only signed Akpom last summer but he failed to impress in his debut season at the club. In 38 Championship appearances, the forward scored five goals, two of which were in his first two games.

Manager Neil Warnock is now looking to revamp his striker options. Having already allowed Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher to depart, the Boro boss has told Akpom to find a new club.

One such club interested in Turkish giants Besiktas, although there are options to stay in England. Charlton Athletic, Queens Park Rangers and Millwall are all also reportedly keen to sign the 25-year-old.

Having played for Besiktas between 1996 and 1999, Nigerian international Daniel Amokachi knows what it takes to play and thrive in the Turkish SuperLig. As per Sporx, he has advised his compatriot Akpom to take the chance to sign for the club if the opportunity arises.

“Don’t even think about this offer,” Amokachi advised the Boro striker.

“It’s a great opportunity for you. You should definitely wear that jersey,” he said.

Akpom has been given a chance to impress Warnock in pre-season and scored in the 7-0 win over Tavistock last week. At present, Middlesbrough aren’t blessed with options up front and the club will likely want to get a replacement before they part ways with the former Arsenal youngster.

They have just Akpom and new signing Uche Ikpeazu at their disposal in the number nine role. However, with three expected to have left by the time the season rolls around, Middlesbrough will be looking at all options in the coming weeks.