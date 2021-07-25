Sheffield United want Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott on loan this summer, reports The Sun on Sunday (25.07.21, pg. 62).

Elliott, 18, spent the last season on loan with Blackburn Rovers. The youngster thoroughly impressed scoring seven and assisting 11 in 41 Championship outings for Rovers, having since returned to Anfield.

Now though, after reports have backed Sheffield United to take Liverpool’s Ben Davies on loan, The Sun on Sunday are now backing the Blades to move for Elliott this summer with Slavisa Jokanovic wanting to bolster his side’s attacking options.

The Blades really struggled for goals last season. They managed just 20 in their 38 Premier League games, inevitably finishing rock-bottom of the top flight and having since seen a managerial change.

Jokanovic came in earlier on in the summer and has Sheffield United fans optimistic ahead of the new Championship season. The Serb has won promotion from the second-tier with both Watford and Fulham in recent times but knows his side will need to add some firepower before they kick-off their campaign against Birmingham City next month.

Elliott would be a really shrewd signing having proved a huge favourite at Ewood Park last season – he plays with great maturity and experience which is rare in a footballer his age, possessing genuine ability too.

The Championship didn’t seem to phase him last season either. He linked up really well with the likes of Adam Armstrong who proved prolific last time round and another loan deal for Elliott looks like the right next step.

Though Liverpool will want him at a side challenging near the top end of the table and so a move to Sheffield United could be a great fit.