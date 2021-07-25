Blackburn Rovers assistant head coach David Lowe has issued an injury update on striker Ben Brereton, in an interview with Lancs Live.

Blackburn supporters will have seen Brereton’s goalscoring exploits with Chile in this summer’s Copa America and will be looking forward to seeing him continue this form into next season’s Championship campaign.

He is yet to feature for Rovers since the tournament. But he is expected to feature in the club’s next outing. Blackburn face Leeds United on Wednesday at Ewood Park, coincidentally one of the clubs that are monitoring Brereton this summer.

Both Leeds and Spanish La Liga side Real Sociedad are reportedly interested in signing the Chile international, although Blackburn are keen to keep hold of the striker if they can.

Speaking to Lancs Live, David Lowe issued an update on the player, revealing he will return to first-team training next week ahead of the clash with Leeds.

“Brereton is very close,” he said.

“He’s come back and done a couple of days training and hopefully he’ll be joining in full time on Monday.”

Last season the 22-year-old played 43 times for Blackburn in all competitions. During that time he scored seven goals, whilst also registering five assists.

Across the campaign, Brereton played a number of different positions. Despite most often playing on the left wing, he was also deployed on the right, as a central striker and as a second striker behind Sam Gallagher.

Prior to joining Blackburn, the forward plied his trade at Nottingham Forest. He played 57 times for his former side, scoring nine and assisting another seven. He went out on loan to Rovers in 2018 and made his move permanent the following season.