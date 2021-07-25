Leeds United are a club renowned for the increasing depth of their youth set-up and their willingness to bring young players into the first-team.

Leeds United are also developing a much stronger youth set-up. This has come since promotion to the Premier League and the upgrading of their Academy at Thorp Arch to Category 1 status.

It is inevitable that some players will be feeling the pinch of this levelling up and one of those is 21-year-old Bobby Kamwa.

Cameroonian-born Kamwa has been on trial with Rotherham United as the Millers took a look at the young attacker. This was confirmed by Rotherham Advertiser reporter Paul Davis on his Twitter feed:

#rufc trialist is Leeds’ Bobby Kamwa. With the Millers for the next two days. Chance to impress, says No 2 Richie Barker. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) July 21, 2021

Kamwa spent those days at Rotherham training with the first-team squad and appeared in two friendly fixtures. He started the game against Harrogate Town, a 3-1 win for the Millers. He also came on as a second-half substitute in the 1-0 victory over Grimsby Town.

However, as Davis notes in an article from earlier today, it is interest that will go no further. He writes that Rotherham “have ended their interest” in the Leeds United Under-23 forward.

He adds that the Millers are preparing “to look elsewhere” for their attacking options as they look to readjust to life in League One after relegation last time out.

Kamwa still has a year left on his current deal at Elland Road although the Whites are thought ready to let him leave if he can find a suitable arrangement.

That might not be a problem for Bobby Kamwa with Rotherham boss Paul Warne saying that “there are a few clubs who want him.” However, one of those clubs isn’t to be Warne’s Rotherham United.

Thoughts?

It certainly does look like it is the end of the road for Bobby Kamwa at Leeds United. That much is clear if they are willing to let him go if he finds an alternative arrangement.

He’s a solid player and one who would benefit from regular exposure to first team football in either League One or League Two.

He didn’t look out of place in Leeds United’s Under-23s last season, playing 11 Premier League 2 games and scoring against Fulham and Aston Villa.