Wigan Athletic are reportedly eyeing up a move for Rangers winger Jordan Jones. Here, we take a closer look at what a deal could involve.

Reports emerged on Sunday stating recent Sunderland loan man Jordan Jones was attracting interest from Wigan Athletic.

The 26-year-old has fallen down the pecking order with Rangers and a move away could be on the cards before the end of the window.

With that in mind, we take a closer look at what a deal could bring.

What is Jordan Jones’ price tag?

As per Transfermarkt, the Redcar-born winger is valued at £540,000.

His highest previous valuation on the site was £675,000 but as Rangers signed him on a free transfer in 2019, they will be making a profit as long as he leaves for some sort of fee.

What is his reported salary?

As of 2020, Jones is on a wage of £9,100-a-week at Ibrox, netting him £473,200-a-year (SalarySport).

What would he bring to Wigan Athletic?

As a right-footed player often operating on the left-wing, Jones is a threat when cutting in, be it to shoot or pick out an opponent.

The Northern Irish winger can operate on the opposite side and has featured in attacking midfield, too.

His dribbling and ability on the ball can make him a difficult task for defenders to deal with, while his eye for a cross can cause problems for central defenders.

With Wigan Athletic said to be eyeing a move, it awaits to be seen how Jones’ situation pans out over the coming weeks.