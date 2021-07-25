Fulham have bounced between the Sky Bet Championship and Premier League over the past few seasons.

Fulham start their 2021/22 Championship campaign looking to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Cottagers will be facing this season in the second tier of English football under the guidance of Marco Silva who was brought in to replace Scott Parker. Parker left Craven Cottage to take on the job at Bournemouth, replacing Jonathan Woodgate.

News came about yesterday that the London outfit had made their first two signings of the summer window. Ex-Spurs ‘keeper Paulo Gazzaniga signed a two-year deal and Liverpool attacking midfielder Harry Wilson joined on a five-year deal.

Wilson in particular is an excellent capture for Silva and Fulham. His pedigree from his 15 years at Liverpool has been plain to see through multiple loan deals away from Anfield.

So far in English football’s second-tier competition, Wilson has turned out for Cardiff City (37 games/seven goals/12 assists), Derby County (43 games/16 goals/four assists) and Hull City (13 games/seven goals/four assists).

That is the level of output that is potentially coming to Craven Cottage as Wilson yet again laces up his boots in the Championship. However, Sun reporter Tom Barclay adds a little extra colour to the deal bringing him to London.

He writes in an article from earlier today that the specifics of the deal between Liverpool and Swansea is not as it first appeared.

Instead of it being a permanent deal, it is actually a year-long loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the loan.

The level of that fee is said by Barclay to be an initial £9million with the Sun man adding “provided certain likely criteria is met.” The value of the deal could rise to £12million due to add-ons including Premier League promotion.

Thoughts?

Harry Wilson’s transfer from Liverpool to Fulham has gone from £10million to £12million to a season-long loan with a purchase obligation of £9million.

The fee doesn’t really matter too much. Even at the upper end of that range, Fulham are getting an excellent player for the price.

Harry Wilson’s goals and assists will play a big part in Fulham’s promotion charge in the coming season. This could be a very shrewd move indeed.