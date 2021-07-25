QPR boss Mark Warburton has heaped praise on current trialist Moses Odubajo, labelling him as “outstanding”.

Following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday, Moses Odubajo has spent much of this summer training with QPR.

Rs boss Mark Warburton is very familiar with the full-back, working with him during his time with Premier League new boys Brentford.

It seems increasingly likely that Odubajo is set to complete a move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and now, the player has received high praise from the QPR manager.

Speaking to West London Sport after QPR’s eye-catching 4-2 victory over Manchester United, Warburton labelled Odubajo as a “class act”, praising him for his “outstanding” performance against the Red Devils.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I know all about Moses. I know him inside out. He’s a class act on and off the field.

“He’s had a frustrating time with injury and there’s no doubt about his quality, we’re just looking at his fitness and durability – and he showed that this afternoon in abundance. You saw what a talented boy he is.

“I thought he had an outstanding game. From the first kick and first tackle he was on the front foot.”

With Warburton clearly a big fan of Odubajo, it awaits to be seen if the club can secure an agreement with the 27-year-old in the coming weeks.

Todd Kane is heading for the exit door, so the Rs are in the market for further reinforcements at right-back.

Thoughts?

Warburton and Odubajo clearly have a good relationship, with the QPR boss admirable of the player both on and off the pitch.

As a vastly experienced defender at Championship level, the former Sheffield Wednesday man will be a wise acquisition for Rangers should they complete a deal for Odubajo.