Coventry City boss Mark Robins has admitted the club would be interested in a reunion with Brighton and Hove Albion defender, but said no talks have taken place.

Following his thoroughly successful stint with Coventry City, there have been calls for Leo Ostigard to return to the club.

The Norwegian centre-back played 40 times across all competitions for the Sky Blues. He successfully nailed down a spot in Mark Robins’ starting 11, chipping in with three goals and two assists in the process.

Now, amid calls for a reunion, Robins has opened up on the club’s current stance.

Speaking to Coventry Live, Robins has admitted that he doesn’t think Ostigard is still an option for the club.

He added that he would be interested if parent club Brighton and Hove Albion were open to sending him out on loan again, but insisted talks haven’t taken place.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I don’t think so. I haven’t spoken to him about that. I think he is looking at different things for himself but we haven’t spoken.

“He knows that if he’s available and that’s something Brighton wanted to do then clearly we’d be interested. But that isn’t something that’s reared its head.”

With a good amount of time still remaining in the window, it remains to be seen what the Seagulls have planned for Ostigard ahead of the new campaign.

Thoughts?

After Ostigard’s impressive season with Coventry, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Brighton wanted to test the young centre-back at a higher level.

However, it wouldn’t take long for him to settle with the Sky Blues again and if he could emulate the form shown in his first stint with the club, a fresh loan move would be perfect for both the player and Coventry City.