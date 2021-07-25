Blackpool have handed a trial to Leicester City defender Mitch Clark ahead of a potential move, according to Leicestershire Live.

Blackpool are looking to bolster their options all over the pitch after their promotion up to the Championship. They will be looking to prepare themselves as best they can for the season ahead, in the bid to remain in the division, or even flourish.

One player they have identified as a potential new acquisition is Mitch Clark. The defender is currently on trial at Bloomfield Road from Premier League side Leicester City.

He spent the full 2018/19 season on loan from previous club Aston Villa at League Two Port Vale, playing 45 times in all competitions. He returned for half of the 2019/20 season and half of following campaign. He played just four times in his first stint, but featured more prominently in the 2020/21 season.

After being handed a trial by Blackpool he played his first minutes in a pre-season friendly against Carlisle United on Saturday. He played 45 minutes as the Tangerines ran out 1-0 winners away from home.

Clark is set to feature again when the Championship side take on Premier League opposition on Tuesday. Blackpool host Burnley at Bloomfield Road in midweek where the defender will be looking to impress boss Neil Critchley.

Although primarily a right-back, the 22-year-old is versatile and can play a number of positions. His versatility would stand him in good stead if he was to make the switch to Blackpool, with Clark able to play at both centre-back and left-back when needed.

If he has impressed Critchley in his first outing and continues to do so against better opposition against Burnley, the defender could well be offered a contract.