George Edmundson is attracting further EFL interest, with Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth and Sunderland all now said keen. But with Ipswich Town also keen, we look at what his most likely destination could be.

Ahead of the new season, Rangers centre-back George Edmundson has been heavily linked with a move to England.

The recent Derby County loanee is said to be wanted back by the Rams this summer. However, Ipswich Town and Peterborough United have both also been mentioned as potential suitors.

Now, fresh reports from Scotland have claimed League One trio Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth and Sunderland are also interested.

As per a report from the Glasgow Times, the third-tier trio are all eyeing a potential loan swoop for Edmundson this summer.

However, Rangers are more open to offloading the 23-year-old permanently, so it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out.

Since joining from Oldham Athletic, Edmundson hasn’t quite had the impact he would have hoped. He was loaned to Derby in January after struggling to nail down a starting spot in Steven Gerrard’s title-winning side.

Across all competitions, the centre-back has played 17 times for the Ibrox outfit, netting two goals and providing one assist.

What could be Edmundson’s most likely destination?

Plenty of options are available to the defender, but it seems as though Ipswich Town are leading the chase for his signature.

Reports emerged earlier today stating the Tractor Boys were “pushing ahead” with their efforts for a deal. If Paul Cook’s pursuit is gaining momentum, Charlton, Portsmouth and Sunderland’s interest may have come too late.

Thoughts?

With Rangers said to be open to selling Edmundson, it comes as no surprise to see him attract significant EFL interest.

He has experience of playing at a higher level in both England and Scotland, also appearing in European competition.

Charlton, Portsmouth and Sunderland have all been mentioned as contenders, but it seems they face a battle on their hands if they want to beat Ipswich to a deal.