Portsmouth trialist Elijah Dixon-Bonner could depart Liverpool this summer, with the Anfield club looking to move him on permanently.

Reports emerged from the Liverpool Echo on Sunday providing an update on the Liverpool prodigy’s situation.

Portsmouth have been keeping a close eye on Dixon-Bonner ahead of the new season, bringing him in on trial as Danny Cowley casts his eye over potential additions.

It is said that it remains unclear as to whether or not Pompey will offer the young midfielder a deal. However, Liverpool’s reported stance will provide the League One side with encouragement should they pursue a move.

Liverpool are reportedly looking to offload Dixon-Bonner on a permanent basis this summer.

The Anfield club would prefer to move him on for good, allowing him to pick up senior experience elsewhere rather than remain in their youth academy.

Dixon-Bonner has spent the vast majority of his career playing in Liverpool’s youth academy, playing one senior game for the club. While on the books with the Merseysiders, the 20-year-old has notched up 46 appearances for the U18s and 43 appearances for the U23s.

Thoughts?

Dixon-Bonner looks to be a talented midfielder and a promising player for the future.

He can feature in a range of roles in midfield as well as out on the wing. He also possesses leadership qualities, having captained Liverpool’s youth sides on occasion.

It remains to be seen if he can earn a deal with Portsmouth, but he could prove to be a shrewd signing for Cowley.