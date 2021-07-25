Middlesbrough allowed Sol Bamba to train with the club, and the defender even turned out for the club’s U23 side last week.

Middlesbrough are looking for defensive reinforcements and have been linked to Cardiff City’s Ciaron Brown, as well as recently released Sheffield United man Kean Bryan.

But one player right under their nose is Sol Bamba. The former Cardiff City and Leeds centre-back boasts a wealth of experience and is someone that Boro boss Neil Warnock knows well and considers a friend.

The offer of training with Middlesbrough was a way of improving Bamba’s fitness levels. But a one-year deal could yet be offered.

Speaking to Teesside Live, the Ivory Coast international confirmed that a permanent move has been discussed.

“If I said to you it hasn’t been discussed I’d be lying and I’m not a liar,” he said.

“We’re just waiting to see and taking one step at a time. The gaffer knows me, I know him. He knows I’ll get as fit as I can and I’ll help him, and he knows I can do a job. But first and foremost I have to feel right and get fit. We’ll see what happens.”

The 36-year-old went on to say that he wishes to do one more year at the highest level he can. But admitted he wouldn’t rush into anything if he wasn’t 100% committed.

“It’s been well documented I said I wanted to do another year,” he said.

“But I won’t do it if I don’t feel OK and I won’t do it for the sake of it. I want to do it right.”

Bamba continued to keep his cards close to chest on whether a move would materialise though. But it is a move that would suit all parties. The player gets to play a part in a side aiming for promotion, with a manager he enjoys working for, and Middlesbrough reap the benefits of having a well-established leader in their ranks.

“Right now, I feel good. That’s the most important thing. At the minute I’m just training, we’ll see how my fitness is. If I get another opportunity to do another year I will do it.”

At present Middlesbrough have just two senior centre-backs at the club. Dael Fry and Grant Hall are expected to be first-choice in the heart of the defence.

Midfielder Paddy McNair and full-backs Anfernee Dijskteel, Marc Bola and Lee Peltier can all play there if needed. Whilst youngster Nathan Wood could also be used, although a loan deal away from the Riverside seems likely for the 19-year-old.