QPR have completed the permanent signing of Fulham’s Stefan Johansen.

The moment that QPR fans have been waiting for all summer came around yesterday – the R’s completed a permanent switch for Johansen.

He spent the second half of last season on loan with QPR from Fulham. He’d been exiled at Craven Cottage by then Fulham boss Scott Parker but would prevail with QPR, scoring four goals in his 21 Championship outings.

Since, the club has been keen on a return for the Norwegian. Talks have been slow though as Fulham underwent a managerial change but now, Johansen is officially a QPR player.

Among all the R’s fans who took to Twitter to sing their praises of the club for sorting the deal, QPR centre-back Rob Dickie also joined in – he shared this message on Twitter yesterday:

Dickie was another name who QPR fans grew to love last season. The man signed from Oxford United last summer would go on to feature 43 times in the Championship for QPR last time round, scoring three goals and proving himself to be one of the best central defensive players in the division.

The same can be said of Johansen in midfield – he’s a complete player in the middle with an array of passing not seen at QPR in a very long time. His permanent return tops a really promising transfer window for Mark Warburton’s side and soon the hard work will begin on the pitch.

QPR kick-off their season at home to Millwall next month.