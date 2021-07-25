Portsmouth have taken free agent defender Renedi Masampu in on trial, it has been reported.

After being let go by Chelsea, young defender Renedi Masampu has been on the lookout for a new club.

The 21-year-old has attracted EFL interest following his departure from Stamford Bridge. Sheffield Wednesday were casting an eye over Masampu, but opted against offering him a deal.

Now, it has emerged from The News that Masampu has linked up with League One outfit Portsmouth.

So far, three trialists that have linked up with Pompey have ended up landing deals. Gassan Ahadme, Jayden Reid and Keiron Freeman have all linked up with the club ahead of the new campaign.

Now, Masampu will be bidding to become the latest to secure a move to Fratton Park.

The young defender is still awaiting his senior debut, spending much of his time with Chelsea playing for their youth sides. He played once for the Premier League club’s U23s side, also notching up six appearances for the U18s.

The London-born prodigy can feature at left-midfield or left wing-back on occasion, so he would bring versatility to Danny Cowley’s ranks.

Thoughts?

As it stands, Portsmouth have two options available at left-back. Jayden Reid is an out-and-out left-back, while summer signing Liam Vincent can also feature in the position.

With Masampu being watched over, it will be interesting to see if Cowley thinks he’s a good option ahead of the new season.