Ipswich Town are now looking to sign Rangers defender George Edmundson, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Ipswich Town are ‘pushing ahead’ in their pursuit of the Scottish Premiership man and are poised to offer him a three-year contract.

Edmundson, who is 23-years-old, spent the second-half of last season on loan at Derby County and they are keen to bring him back to Pride Park this summer.

However, their off-field problems mean they can only offer a loan deal meaning the Tractor Boys appear to have the edge on this one.

Edmundson has fallen out-of-favour at Rangers and cutting their losses and selling to Paul Cook’s side may well be an attractive proposition.

He made the move up to Scotland in 2019 from Oldham Athletic after breaking into the Latics’ first-team as a youngster.

The defender hasn’t been able to nail down a regular spot in Glasgow and was allowed to leave for Derby in January.

Edmundson helped the Rams stay up but they could lose out on signing him now to ambitious League One side Ipswich.

Ipswich have had an impressive transfer window and luring Edmundson to the third tier would be a great bit of business.

He played a key role in Derby staying up in May and they will be disappointed if they miss out on the chance to re-sign him.