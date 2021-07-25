Nottingham Forest’s Jordan Gabriel is being linked with a permanent move to Blackpool, with Sunderland also said to be interested in a move for the left-back.

Gabriel, 22, spent the last season on loan with Blackpool in League One. The young left-back featured 29 times in the league for Blackpool as he helped the Seasiders to promotion from League On via the play-offs.

Neil Critchley’s side beat Lincoln City in the final and have been gearing up for the 2021/22 Championship season since, making a handful of keen signings and having been linked with many more.

One of those transfer rumours coming out of the club is a possible return for Gabriel. Reports have recently claimed that Blackpool had tabled a bid for Gabriel with the same report mentioning how Sunderland have made an approach.

Alan Nixon reiterated Blackpool and Sunderland’s interest in Gabriel in today’s Sun on Sunday and has since tweeted an update on that front from a Forest viewpoint, saying that the Reds’ ‘biggest issue’ here is finding a replacement:

Biggest issue there is probably finding a replacement … https://t.co/HKL5v3GdIm — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 25, 2021

Gabriel has just one Championship appearance to his name with Forest. He’s a product of the club’s youth academy and had a brief loan experience with Scunthorpe United before heading to Blackpool last time round.

With the Seasiders he proved a really useful outlet – he’s a modern full-back who compliments both attack and defence well, and it’s easy to see why Blackpool want a return but also why Forest want to keep him.

Whether it’ll come down to the player or to Forest remains to be seen, but we could yet see more updates on this particular transfer front soon.