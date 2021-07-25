Sheffield United have effectively withdrawn their contract offer for defender Kean Bryan, according to The Sheffield Star journalist James Shield.

Sheffield United had proposed a deal to keep Bryan at Bramall Lane beyond his contract. However, nothing has materialised, with the defender keeping his options open.

Middlesbrough were reportedly keen to sign the centre-back for free, as were fellow Championship side West Brom. But with the player now a free agent and the Blades’ contract offer still on the table, the decision is ultimately up to Bryan and his representatives.

The report states that Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic ‘wasn’t even thinking about’ Bryan, as he wasn’t currently at the club. These comments speak volumes, as it suggests the contract offer they proposed has taken a back seat.

The 24-year-old looks as though he won’t be re-signing as things stand, which will presumably quicken up any move elsewhere This will be good news for West Brom or Middlesbrough, with the Championship duo actively pursuing a deal this summer.

The Baggies are looking to bounce back to the top flight at the first time of asking. They were relegated down from the Premier League last season. Manager Valerien Ismael is looking to bolster his defensive options ahead of the upcoming campaign. At present he has Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi, Cedric Kipre, Dara O’Shea Brighton and Hove Albion loanee Matt Clarke at his disposal.

Middlesbrough on the other hand have just Dael Fry and Grant Hall as senior centre-back options. Midfielder Paddy McNair has been utilised there, as has 19-year-old Nathan Wood when needed.