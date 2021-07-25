Wigan Athletic are interested in Rangers winger Jordan Jones.

Wigan Athletic are keen on luring the Northern Ireland international back to the Football League this summer, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Jones, who is 26-years-old, spent the second-half of last season on loan at Sunderland and impressed with the Black Cats.

He rocked up at the Stadium of Light during the January transfer window and helped Lee Johnson’s side get into the Play-Offs.

The wide man went back to Ibrox at the end of the campaign but Wigan are now poised to make a move for him.

Jones has fallen down the pecking order at Rangers and may well be given the green light to leave again.

The ex-Middlesbrough man joined Steven Gerrard’s side in 2019 from Kilmarnock and has since played 19 times for their first-team.

Prior to his move to Glasgow, Jones scored 11 goals in 118 for Killie.

Wigan have had a very impressive transfer window and landing Jones would be another statement of intent by the North West side.

Missing out on signing him on a permanent basis to a potential promotion rival will be a blow to Sunderland.

Jones proved his quality in League One last season and appears to be surplus requirements at Rangers.

Charlie Wyke, who bagged 31 goals for Sunderland last term, will lead the line for Wigan next term and may well be playing with a familiar face at the DW Stadium.