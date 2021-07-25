Brentford continue to be linked with Nottingham Forest striker Brennan Johnson.

Johnson, 20, spent the last season on loan with League One side Lincoln City. He scored 11 goals in 43 league outings as he helped the Imps to the League One play-off final, returning to the City Ground after Lincoln lost out to Blackpool.

Since, he’s been linked with a host of teams in the Premier League and Championship with Thomas Frank’s Brentford being constantly linked with a move following their promotion from the second-tier.

Alan Nixon tweeted earlier today saying that the Bees ‘won’t leave the Brennan Johnson things alone’ as he backs them to make an improved offer for the striker soon, after Forest rejected bids for the Welshman earlier in the summer.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on Johnson’s links to Brentford:

Give us 40m & Ivan Toney, and we might think about it https://t.co/e35ZTszNks — Cob 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@CobbyNFFC) July 25, 2021

Going to be a big price for Forest to even consider selling him — Fpl Now then young man (@iantoadinhole) July 25, 2021

Bong is better, take him. I'll drive him myself — Wiklo (@adamwiklo) July 25, 2021

Tell them to go away…they'll be back down next season…. brennan will get a 20m plus move to a top half prem side after a full season playing for #nffc it makes sense to stay and play next step in his development 🔴🔴 @DavidJo05034174 — Arch Stanton (@ArchRed18) July 25, 2021

We can sell them grabban — jay nffc (@jason_bearder) July 25, 2021

Brentford. 1 season in the Prem. Pointless move. But #nffc do have a good record of judging who to let go and getting top money so will be interesting to see how this one plays out. I haven’t seen enough of Johnson myself at Forest except hearing he had a good spell at Lincoln — SamJGZD (@SJGZD21) July 25, 2021

#nffc have to keep him at least another year and give him an improved deal – with a decent season in the Championship he could well be worth £20m+ this time next year. — James Prentice (@jrprentice) July 25, 2021