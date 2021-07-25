Brentford continue to be linked with Nottingham Forest striker Brennan Johnson.

Johnson, 20, spent the last season on loan with League One side Lincoln City. He scored 11 goals in 43 league outings as he helped the Imps to the League One play-off final, returning to the City Ground after Lincoln lost out to Blackpool.

Since, he’s been linked with a host of teams in the Premier League and Championship with Thomas Frank’s Brentford being constantly linked with a move following their promotion from the second-tier.

Alan Nixon tweeted earlier today saying that the Bees ‘won’t leave the Brennan Johnson things alone’ as he backs them to make an improved offer for the striker soon, after Forest rejected bids for the Welshman earlier in the summer.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on Johnson’s links to Brentford: