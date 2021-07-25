Wigan Athletic have ‘growing optimism’ of securing a deal for Sunderland defender Bailey Wright, as per The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Wright, 28, is being backed to join Sunderland’s League One rivals Wigan Athletic.

He’d be the third Black Cat to make the switch this summer after Charlie Wyke and Max Power both made the move following the end of their Sunderland contracts, and fans don’t seem keen on letting Wright leave this summer.

The Australian joined Sunderland midway through the 2019/20 season and after a slow start in his maiden campaign owing to injury, he’d go on to feature 35 times in League One last season and score two goals.

Now though, Wright could be on the verge of a surprise move to the Latics this summer and plenty of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to have their say on the potential move.

Here’s what some of those Sunderland fans had to say: