Wigan Athletic have ‘growing optimism’ of securing a deal for Sunderland defender Bailey Wright, as per The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Wright, 28, is being backed to join Sunderland’s League One rivals Wigan Athletic.

He’d be the third Black Cat to make the switch this summer after Charlie Wyke and Max Power both made the move following the end of their Sunderland contracts, and fans don’t seem keen on letting Wright leave this summer.

The Australian joined Sunderland midway through the 2019/20 season and after a slow start in his maiden campaign owing to injury, he’d go on to feature 35 times in League One last season and score two goals.

Now though, Wright could be on the verge of a surprise move to the Latics this summer and plenty of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to have their say on the potential move.

Here’s what some of those Sunderland fans had to say:

Been on this rant before but it would be ridiculous if we shift Bailey Wright mind, short numbers at the back as it is, fully fit hes our best defender #SAFC — Louis Booth (@LouisBooth92) July 25, 2021

So Bailey Wright is next off? Whilst I think he was overrated by some and he is definitely injury prone, I’m concerned by how many genuine first teamers we have – and are continuing to – shed and are not replacing effectively so far. #safc — David Marjoram (@PlannerMarj) July 25, 2021

I hope Bailey Wright doesn’t leave. I rate him as a defender and brings some much needed experience. To me it would be silly to let him leave without another experienced head coming in #SAFC — Tyler Graham (@TylerGraham_) July 25, 2021

If we let him leave. I would not understand. Unless we get something like £5m or summit… #SAFC https://t.co/txbNEeXhr0 — Lewis Graham 🔴⚪ (@lewygsafc) July 25, 2021

If we sell to Wigan we’re mudded. Whether he’s good enough to be the main man for us or not, he walks into Wigan’s side without a doubt. Wigan will most certainly be a “promotion rival”, not like we’ll actually be anywhere near getting promotion this season though. https://t.co/SNiQEHLnIy — WW (@WW4___) July 25, 2021