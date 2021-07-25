Bournemouth are in talks over a deal to sell full-back Diego Rico to Real Sociedad, it has been reported.

Following their relegation to the Championship, Bournemouth have seen a number of their top players attract interest from elsewhere.

Midfielder Philip Billing has been linked with a return to the Premier League, while speculation has circulated frequently regarding winger Arnaut Danjuma‘s future with the club.

Now, it has been claimed that Spanish left-back Diego Rico is now attracting attention.

According to the Bournemouth Daily Echo, La Liga side Real Sociedad are eyeing up a swoop for the 28-year-old.

The Spanish club are said to be in talks over a deal for Rico, who joined the Cherries for a reported fee of £10.7m back in the summer of 2018.

Since arriving in England three years ago, Rico has notched up 83 appearances for Bournemouth across all competitions. In the process, he has found the back of the net once, also chipping in with nine assists.

Rico was absent from both pre-season friendlies played in Spain, but that was down to injuries rather than interest from elsewhere.

Thoughts?

At times last season, Rico dropped out of the starting 11 for young star Lloyd Kelly to come in.

Amid the interest from Sociedad and with 22-year-old Kelly making his way into the starting 11, it could be the right time for Rico to move elsewhere.

A move back to Spain would provide him with a fresh challenge, with Sociedad looking to provide cover and competition for Nacho Monreal.