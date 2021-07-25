West Brom are being linked with a surprise move for Sheffield Wednesday’s Adam Reach.

Reach, 28, is a free agent following his release from Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the summer.

The Englishman had spent five seasons at Hillsborough following his 2016 move from Middlesbrough and would go on to feature over 200 times in the Championship for the Owls, scoring some sublime goals along the way.

But Reach would split opinion in his final season at the club. He and many others had debatable seasons as the Owls finished rock-bottom of the Championship table, with Reach scoring five in 44 Championship outings before seeing out his contract.

Now though, West Brom are supposedly ready to rival Blackburn Rovers for his signature this month.

See what these West Brom fans had to say on the news on Twitter:

Interesting one. Decent enough performer at this level and could potentially offer an alternative to Townsend, although he’d probably prefer to play further forward. Not like we have many wide left attacking options . . . https://t.co/anvTMaBpZr — Ashley Burtoft (@AshBurty) July 25, 2021

Not sure what to make of this tbh. Good left foot, free agent but he is 28 now. Meh wouldn’t be the worst signing in the world https://t.co/8CdT4mACC4 — J͓̽o͓̽n͓̽a͓̽s͓̽ (@ToastedJonas) July 25, 2021

Free agent so cheap squad addition to a small squad. Good option to rest Townsend if over worked or injured for a bit, or even to cover over areas. Not a bad addition but can’t imagine will be a 30+ game player. Worse options out there IMO #WBA https://t.co/JkrGKd5kDT — Owen (@owen_wba23) July 25, 2021

Never seen this bloke score a tap in. Get him in just for the 2 guaranteed screamers a season I say. https://t.co/zuuPXzGnEY — James Morgan (@jmorgs95) July 25, 2021

Good squad player on a free. Provides decent cover and is really experienced at this level. #wba https://t.co/Y1GOLmz1mN — ϟ scott ϟ (@killshotuk) July 25, 2021