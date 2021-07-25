West Brom are being linked with a surprise move for Sheffield Wednesday’s Adam Reach.

Reach, 28, is a free agent following his release from Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the summer.

The Englishman had spent five seasons at Hillsborough following his 2016 move from Middlesbrough and would go on to feature over 200 times in the Championship for the Owls, scoring some sublime goals along the way.

But Reach would split opinion in his final season at the club. He and many others had debatable seasons as the Owls finished rock-bottom of the Championship table, with Reach scoring five in 44 Championship outings before seeing out his contract.

Now though, West Brom are supposedly ready to rival Blackburn Rovers for his signature this month.

See what these West Brom fans had to say on the news on Twitter: