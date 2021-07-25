Peterborough United are a club renowned for a keen eye when it comes to spotting talented players.

Peterborough United are also a side who not only spot talented players but also get them cheaply, develop them and sell them for a high fee.

You don’t have to go far back at all for evidence of this. Ivan Toney was bought cheap and sold to Brentford for a healthy profit. Before Toney it was the same with Jack Marriott.

You could also add the likes of Britt Assombalonga and Dwight Gayle to this list, if going back even further.

The Posh have just gained promotion to the Sky Bet Championship and face the start of their second-tier campaign in less than two weeks.

They’ve made a number of signings for this campaign including snapping up Lincoln City defender Jorge Grant and securing the return of Jack Marriott to London Road.

Darren Ferguson’s side have also been linked with Rangers centre-back George Edmundson. The Daily Record said at the end of June that Peterborough “would be willing to make a significant six figure offer” to land him.

Edmundson is coming off of a successful loan spell at Derby County where he impressed despite the Rams struggles. In all, he made 10 appearances for Wayne Rooney’s side, scoring one goal.

With all these rumours flying around, a Rangers fan asked Peterborough owner Daragh MacAnthony on the state of play with Edmundson. MacAnthony, who is active on Twitter, was decisive in his reply:

Posh owner MacAnthony is well known for his non-bluster, blunt approach. In fairness, it doesn’t get much blunter than this when it comes to replies. As it stands, George Edmundson won’t be seen pulling on a Peterborough shirt this coming season.

Thoughts?

It seems very cut-and-dried, George Edmundson is not being considered by Peterborough despite stories linking him to the London Road club.

Whilst media sources might beat around the bush, Peterborough United owner Daragh MacAnthony clearly does not.

His blunt, three-word reply leaves no room for manoeuvre or gaps for misunderstanding. For him, and he’s the man holding the purse strings, ex-Oldham centre-back Edmundosn won’t be turning out for the Cambridgeshire side.