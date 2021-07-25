QPR assistant John Eustace ‘had to turn down’ the vacant Swansea City job, reports Mike McGrath of The Daily Telegraph.

Eustace was backed to take over at Swansea City following the exit of Steve Cooper.

The QPR assistant was wanted by the South Wales club to replace Cooper who left earlier in the week but now McGrath reports that the Swans’ managerial search is now back on, with Eustace having to ‘reluctantly’ turn down the job: