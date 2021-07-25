Coventry City boss Mark Robins has refused to be drawn on claims of an imminent deal for Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen.

Earlier this week, it emerged that the Robins were closing in on a deal to bring Ian Maatsen in on loan.

Coventry City aren’t the only side to have been linked with the young left-back. Charlton Athletic, who had the young Dutchman last season, are said to have eyed a reunion for the defender.

However, despite heavy links with a swoop for Maatsen, Coventry City boss Robins has remained coy on the claims the player is set to join imminently.

Speaking to Coventry Live, the Sky Blues boss has confirmed that a player is set to arrive next week. However, he eluded to mentioning as to whether or not it was Maatsen, remaining coy on the identity of the player.

Here’s what Robins had to say on the matter:

“Next week we will have someone coming in and that’s been a situation where, again, yes it’s on, no it’s not because it can’t happen yet.

“But, without going into any details, it’s going to happen next week.”

With the Coventry City boss’ words in mind, fans will be eagerly awaiting confirmation of their latest arrival as the start of the new season nears.

So far, the Sky Blues have recruited five players. Ben Sheaf, Viktor Gyokeres, Simon Moore, Bright Enobakhare and Martyn Waghorn have all completed moves to the Ricoh Arena.

Thoughts?

Should Maatsen complete a move to Coventry, it’ll be an impressive acquisition for the club.

The 19-year-old made a good impression during his time with Charlton last season and looks to be a promising talent for the future.

Able to feature as a left-back or left wing-back, Maatsen provides threat going forward as well as being defensively sound.