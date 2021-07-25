Derby County are keen to bring back George Edmundson from Rangers.

Derby County would like to re-sign the defender on loan for the upcoming season, as per the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 25.07.21, 11.28).

Edmundson, who is 23-years-old, spent the second-half of last season on loan with the Rams and enjoyed his time at Pride Park.

He appears poised to leave Rangers again this summer and has also been linked with Peterborough United, as per the Daily Record.

Edmundson made the move to Ibrox in 2019 from Oldham Athletic and has made 17 appearances for Steven Gerrard’s side in all competitions since his move to Glasgow.

His chances of getting game time next term are slim and he may well be allowed to move back to England.

He helped Derby stay up in the Championship in the last campaign and Wayne Rooney would now like to bolster his defence by bringing him back.

Edmundson is from Manchester and rose up through the youth ranks at Oldham.

He had loan spells away at Alfreton Town, Ramsbottom and AFC Fylde before going on to make 78 appearances for the Latics.

Thoughts?

Bringing Edmundson back would be a great bit of business by Derby.

He helped them stay up last term and would boost their defensive department.

The Rams will need to see off competition from elsewhere to get him though.