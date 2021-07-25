Millwall boss Gary Rowett has admitted he is facing a loan decision regarding emerging starlet Alex Mitchell ahead of the new season.

Pre-season provides clubs the chance to cast their eyes over players they may not have seen close-up before.

This often gives academy players and emerging youngsters the chance to stake their claim for a first-team role, which is exactly what Millwall defender Alex Mitchell is doing.

The 19-year-old centre-back has been in and around Gary Rowett’s first-team over the course of the summer. Mitchell featured in Millwall’s 4-1 defeat to Arsenal, scoring the only goal.

Now, Rowett has admitted he is facing a loan decision regarding the defensive prodigy.

Speaking to the club’s official website (as quoted by London News Online), the Lions boss has said he will decide whether or not to send Mitchell out on loan or to keep him at The Den for the upcoming season.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Young Alex Mitchell, he’s living the dream at the moment.

“He’s had a really quick rise to the first team. He comes in every day and has a massive smile on his face, he just wants to go and play, he wants to test himself.

“Although the plan for [him] was to go out on loan again, at this moment in time, he’s benefiting so much from being in and around the first-team. He’s given me some food for thought as to whether I keep him with us for longer.”

With the young centre-back making a good impression, it will be interesting to see what Rowett opts to do with him ahead of the new campaign.

Mitchell has some senior experience under his belt, spending time with Bromley last season.

While the youngster has enjoyed an impressive pre-season, it may be wise to let him pick up EFL game time elsewhere before bringing him into Millwall’s starting 11.