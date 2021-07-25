Nottingham Forest are a side that many expected more of last season. In that respect, the Reds let a lot of people down.

Nottingham Forest struggled to gain any level of consistency. They limped home in a very sorry 17th place in the Championship.

It will be a summer of rebuilding for Chris Hughton and new CEO Dane Murphy. So far they have brought in Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge) and Cafú (Olympiacos).

However, Sun reporter Alan Nixon indicates that it is a player moving in the opposite direction that is gaining some traction. He notes this in a tweet on his personal Twitter feed:

Brentford. Won’t leave the Brennan Johnson thing alone. Expect an improved offer made to Nottingham Forest very shortly … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 25, 2021

Sun man Nixon mentions two details that will be of note to Forest fans in Brentford’s pursuit of youngster Brennan Johnson. Johnson is highly rated at the City ground.

First, that Premier League new boys Brentford are bullish in their approach and unwilling to give up on Johnson who they’ve been previously linked with. Second, this renewed interest is set to bring about a more concrete offer from the Bees.

Winger Johnson has been on the books at Forest since joining them as a schoolboy in 2009. He’s progressed through the ranks at the club and has gone on to make eight full appearances for Forest’s first-team squad.

However, a true measure of his potential can be seen from a loan out at Lincoln City last season. He featured in 40 League One games for the Imps, scoring 10 goals and providing 12 assists.

Thoughts?

Brentford have a very keen eye when they see potential in a player. A lot of their insight comes from an analytically-driven focus at the club.

However, all the analytical data in the world is somewhat redundant when you can look at Johnson’s output in the flesh. Evidence of that can be seen from his time at Lincoln last season.

It is obvious that Brenford see something in him. As Nixon says, they are not leaving their pursuit alone and that Forest can expect to receive “an improved offer” soon.