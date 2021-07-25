Coventry City boss Mark Robins has confirmed Norwich City defender Rocky Bushiri is currently on trial with the club.

Coventry City are in the market for more defensive additions ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

As it stands, Mark Robins has Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Josh Pask and Michael Rose available as options at the heart of defence.

Now, with the Sky Blues boss determined to add further options at centre-back, it has been confirmed that Norwich City defender Rocky Bushiri is currently training with the club.

Speaking with Coventry Live, Robins confirmed that the former Belgian youth international has been training with the club as he casts his eyes over potential additions.

Bushiri featured in a 2-0 loss to Cheltenham Town, playing 53 minutes.

“He will play again next week so we will see a little bit more of him,” he said.

“But, he’s been injured, had an operation on his knee, I think it was cartilage, so that should be healed.

“He needs to do some training because he’s not fit and that seems to be the issue around him at this moment in time.”

With a swoop possible but Bushiri seemingly not at the top of Coventry City’s shopping list, it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out as the beginning of the season edges closer.

Thoughts?

With fitness an issue as it stands, it could be wise for Coventry to look elsewhere in their centre-back hunt.

Bushiri has the physical attributes to become a high-quality defender in the future, but he isn’t quite the finished article just yet.

Mark Robins has said the club have a long-term target that has been on their radar, so it seems there are names the club would rather bring in than former Belgian youth international Bushiri.