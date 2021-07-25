Portsmouth have decided not to sign defender Jay Mingi following his departure from Charlton Athletic, as per a report by The News.

Portsmouth brought the youngster in on trial but have opted against handing him a contract.

Mingi, who is 20-years-old, was released by Charlton at the end of last season and is currently a free agent.

His search for a new club continues and he has now left the Pompey camp.

Mingi started his career in the academy at West Ham United and rose up through their youth ranks.

However, the Hammers didn’t offer him a professional contract so he switched to fellow London side Charlton a couple of years ago.

Mingi was a regular for the Addicks’ Under-23s during his time at the Valley but wasn’t quite able to make the step up into their first-team.

He was handed his senior debut in September 2020 in an EFL Trophy clash against Brighton and Hove Albion Under-21s, before making another appearance in the same competition against Leyton Orient.

They were the only two games the centre-back played for Charlton and they decided against extending his contract at the club.

Thoughts?

It is a shame for Mingi that Portsmouth aren’t going to offer him a contract but he is a decent option for other clubs in the Football League.

He is a decent age and has the potential to grow in the future. It will be interesting what lies in store for him now.