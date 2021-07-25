Sunderland are interested in Liverpool defender Tony Gallacher, according to a report by the Liverpool Echo.

Sunderland are keen on bringing the youngster to the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats are believed to have made an enquiry over a potential loan move but a permanent switch can’t be ruled out at this stage.

Gallacher, who is 22-years-old, joined Liverpool in 2018 from Falkirk but has only played once for the Reds’ first-team since his move to Anfield.

The ex-Scotland youth international rose up through Falkirk’s academy and went on to play 26 times for their senior side before his big move to Merseyside.

He has been a regular for Liverpool’s youth sides over the past three years and was loaned out to Toronto FC last year to get some experience under his belt.

Gallacher made 10 appearances in the MLS before heading back to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

He is now on the radar of Sunderland as they plot more signings this summer.

Thoughts?

Lee Johnson’s side are in need of some more signings with the new season nearly upon us. Another left-back is on their agenda and Gallacher could be ideal for the North East club.

He will be eager to leave Liverpool to go and get some game time in the Football League and show what he can do.

Gallacher will want to build on the experience he gained playing in Canada at Toronto as opposed to playing youth football.